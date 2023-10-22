(Video) Ashley Young should see repeat of Virgil van Dijk treatment after Anfield actions

Ashley Young received a second yellow card for his clash with Luis Diaz, shortly after he was lucky not to have been sent off for kicking the ball away, and it led to a barrage of abuse for the fourth official.

As the former Manchester United man walked off the pitch, it was clear that he voiced his displeasure at the decision in the face of Thomas Bramall and then proceeded down the Anfield tunnel.

Seeing as Virgil van Dijk received an additional one-match ban and a £100,000 fine for using abusive and insulting words towards match officials when he was sent off against Newcastle, then surely the same will follow for the Everton full-back?

All the evidence is there, it’s impossible to miss and now we expect the same punishment to be dished out to show that there is some consistency within the laws of the game – something we didn’t see when the 38-year-old kicked the ball away and with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s repeat offences during the match.

You can watch Young’s reaction to the red card (from 43:04) via LFCTV Go and images via OneFootball:

