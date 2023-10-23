(Video) 19y/o handed first Liverpool squad app in Merseyside derby scores for U21s in Kirkby

Jurgen Klopp dipped into the academy to bolster his options on the bench against Everton and one of the youngsters made an instant impression when he returned to Liverpool’s younger age groups the day after.

Jarell Quansah, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell were all on the bench for the first-team at Anfield and then played against Benfica in the Premier League International Cup in Kirkby on the Sunday, with the latter scoring our only goal.

The attacking midfielder scored from a corner and leveled the scoreline in what went on to end as a 1-1 draw, with his convincing effort finding the bottom corner.

It’s clear that enough has been done to impress Jurgen Klopp already and this will only help the 19-year-old’s hopes of featuring in the first-team more often.

You can watch McConnell’s goal for Liverpool U21s (from 0:53) via LFCTV Go:

