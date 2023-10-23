(Video) Why Dyche felt like a ‘doughnut’ at Anfield during Merseyside derby defeat

Sean Dyche oversaw his second successive 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat and had some grievances to voice after the match, as he spoke with Match of the Day after the game.

The 52-year-old shared his thoughts on VAR: “Why does the ref have to run over and kill the game even further and we all have to stand there waiting like doughnuts, wondering what’s going on?”

It’s a strange argument to make after the game but does make some sense as do always seem to see the referee go over to the screen and just agree with decision posed to them from Stockley Park anyway.

We have learned from the Tottenham debacle though that increasing the discussion around decisions is better than rushing them in the long run.

You can watch Dyche’s comments via @BBCSport on X:

"Why does the ref have to run over and kill the game even further and we are waiting like doughnuts." 🍩 Sean Dyche has hit out at VAR after Everton's defeat to Liverpool 😬#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/R8LlmHgXXD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 21, 2023

