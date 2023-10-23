Alongside Andre: Liverpool have eyes on another gem who’s set to play in Copa Libertadores final

Liverpool fans and recruitment chiefs will be paying close attention to next month’s Copa Libertadores final, and not just to get a look at Andre Trindade.

The Fluminense midfielder – a long-time target at Anfield – will be up against a Boca Juniors player who’s also believed to have caught the Reds’ interest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ezequiel Fernandez ‘tremendously stimulates the imagination of’ the Merseyside club, with AC Milan and Benfica also interested in the 21-year-old ‘jewel’.

The Argentine reportedly models his game on compatriot Esteban Cambiasso and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

READ MORE: (Video) Stephen Warnock says Liverpool dynamo has added something which was ‘missing’ last season

READ MORE: (Video) Sky pundits couldn’t believe one ‘terrible decision’ from Liverpool’s win over Everton

Just as Andre has stood out at the base of Fluminense’s midfield, Fernandez has done likewise in the same position at Boca.

As per WhoScored, the 21-year-old averages 1.9 tackles per game in the Argentine top flight, with only one Liverpool player besting that so far this season (Alexis Mac Allister with 2.7).

The youngster is also a thorn in the side for opponents, drawing 2.2 fouls per match, and his passing acumen is apparent in his average of 2.3 accurate long balls per game (the same as Dominik Szoboszlai).

Mac Allister has continued to be deployed in a defensive midfield role at Anfield despite arguably being more influential further forward, with Wataru Endo having not been entrusted with a Premier League start since August.

Therefore, Liverpool may still be on the lookout for a trusted number 6 to become Fabinho’s true successor in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the battle between Andre and Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores final on 4 November could be a compelling one.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️