‘Keeping an eye on…’: Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing Liverpool transfer update this morning

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that, though reports of Liverpool coming to an agreement with Victor Osimhen are well wide of the mark, the Reds are ‘keeping an eye’ on ‘top’ European strikers.

This follows reports surfacing from Italy around the future of the Napoli ace, despite the fact that the Merseysiders are understood to be primarily interested in landing a left-sided centre-back and a holding midfielder in the relatively near future.

“Osimhen will take his time, but for now I can say the links with Liverpool are not true,” the renowned Italian journalist wrote for CaughtOffside in his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“Of course, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on top strikers around Europe, but nothing is agreed, Osimhen will take his time.

“We’ll have to wait and see how it will evolve, even if it is sure to be one to watch in 2024.”

The Serie A hitman has been in outstanding form once again for the Naples-based outfit, amassing a tally of six goals and an assist from 10 appearances this term.

READ MORE: Sami Hyypia says ‘monster’ 32-year-old LFC player who was brilliant vs Everton will get even better

READ MORE: Gary Neville’s Everton review defies the data to leave Liverpool fans wide-eyed

We could certainly understand why many of Europe’s top sides would be keeping a close eye on Osimhen, particularly given the fact that there’ll only be a year remaining on his contract come the summer of 2024.

On our end, however, we simply can’t see why we’d be seriously interested in snapping up his services – especially given that any potential Mo Salah replacement (should one even be required) would need to be proficient from the right flank.

That firmly rules out the 24-year-old in question, one might reasonably imagine, from our point of view.

A highly talented figure in the sport – but just not what we’re looking for at this point in time!

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️