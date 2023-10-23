(Video) Gakpo throws shirt at Everton defender; Elliott joins to reunite with teammate

Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott shared a connection with one Everton player and after we defeated our local neighbours 2-0, they both made sure to meet up with him inside the Anfield underbelly.

After a strong performance for Sean Dyche’s side, Jarrad Branthwaite didn’t looked too upset when he met up with his England Under-21 teammate from our midfield.

READ MORE: (Video) Pickford waves ‘card’ towards referee; insinuating Diaz dived for penalty appeal

As the Dutchman approached the former PSV loanee as well, it seems that the 21-year-old was happy to have the No.18 red jersey thrown at him.

It wouldn’t be the worst signing Jurgen Klopp could make if he wanted to add to our defence, in a deal that would be the first since Abel Xavier to directly cross the park.

You can watch the video of Gakpo, Elliott and Branthwaite (from 16:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop