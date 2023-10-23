Sami Hyypia says ‘monster’ 32-year-old LFC player who was brilliant vs Everton will get even better

Liverpool fans and neutrals may have yet to see the best from Virgil van Dijk this season in the Premier League, according to Sami Hyypia.

The ex-Red rallied behind the maligned defender following another impressive showing for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the English top-flight as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Everton.

“He is one of the best in the business in the world,” the former Bayer Leverkusen manager was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I think he has raised the standard with everyone expecting him to play at that level every time and that is very difficult.

“But he is doing well, he is a big part of our team and a big leader of the team so I think we all need to be patient and his best is coming.

“I think this season he has shown in some games he is still at the level and I have no doubts he will be the best centre-back in the league this season.”

The ‘monster’ (as described by Gary Neville, via FootballFanCast) 32-year-old has been subjected to some pretty hefty criticism domestically and internationally – most notably from former Netherlands legends of the likes of Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten.

READ MORE: Gary Neville’s Everton review defies the data to leave Liverpool fans wide-eyed

READ MORE: ‘My God’ ‘Exceptional’: Liverpool fans react to 21-year-old player’s phenomenal display vs Everton

We can appreciate that the impeccably high standards our Dutch colossus brought to the side following his transfer away from Southampton will have ensured that former professionals will continue to demand only his exceptional best for the foreseeable future.

However, we’d love nothing more than to see his fellow countrymen get behind him whilst he’s performing for club and country – most notably slotting away an injury-time penalty against Greece to boost his side’s chances of qualification for the European Championship in Germany next year.

There’s a truly terrific defender in Van Dijk that has been shoved down for myriad reasons, not least of all a horrific injury sustained at Jordan Pickford’s hands three years ago, which he now appears to have mentally as well as physically moved on from.

Long may he continue to thrive!

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️