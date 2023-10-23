Liverpool have already scouted Ten Hag’s ideal Harry Maguire replacement ahead of United transfer blow – report

Erik ten Hag is understood to consider Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio as the ideal replacement for Harry Maguire amid interest from Liverpool.

talkSPORT now reports that the Merseysiders have the Primeira Liga defender in their eyeline and could yet scupper their league rivals’ transfer plans.

The publication in question cited a report from the Mirror claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s men had dispatched scouts to keep an eye on the 22-year-old in Portugal’s clash with Bosnia last week.

United or Liverpool? The choice is clear…

The Red Devils could rightly point to the availability of Champions League football at the crumbling Theatre of Dreams as one key differentiator between themselves and Liverpool.

However, any genuinely keeping a close watch on the two clubs will objectively predict that our own project will bear out a far steeper upward curve in the immediate and long-term future as opposed to that taking place in the red half of Manchester.

Inacio would, admittedly, be competing with the likes of Virgil van Dijk as opposed to Maguire for minutes at Anfield, though surely the prospect of being the Dutchman’s long-term successor has to prove more appealing an option?

