(Video) Former Liverpool striker scores outrageous centre-circle goal; first for new club

It’s always interesting to see how the lives of former Liverpool players pan out and with one former striker now plying his trade in the second division in France, it wasn’t expected we’d see him pull out this finish.

Now playing for Amiens, Andy Carroll scored a ridiculous first-time effort from just outside the centre-circle as he caught the opposition goalkeeper off his line.

For all that poor play from the man who was supposed to be between the sticks is clearly a big factor, it was a great spot and finish from the ex-Red.

The Geordie looks to be settling in at a club that few would have expected he would be playing for after arriving at Anfield back in 2011 for £35 million.

You can view Carroll’s goal via @Ligue2BKT on X:

