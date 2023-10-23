(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores against Galatasaray in eventful Istanbul derby

Whilst all our attention was on the Merseyside derby this weekend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was in Turkey preparing to face Galatasaray in what is always a hotly anticipated clash.

The ex-Red’s Besiktas side went both a goal and a man down, before the 30-year-old managed to find the back of the net with a clever finish after some great wing play from Valentin Rosier.

That wasn’t the end of the action in the Istanbul derby though, as Mauro Icardi went on to score a penalty inside the final 10 minutes of the clash.

It wasn’t the dream first local meeting for the former Arsenal man but it’s good to see him featuring so regularly, after his Anfield exit.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal (from 6:54) via beIN SPORTS Türkiye on YouTube:

