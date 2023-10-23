(Video) Jordan Pickford asks for less arrogance in the game after another Merseyside derby defeat

Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby, meaning Jordan Pickford has now won just one of his 15 matches against us for the Blues and he spoke out after the game to ask for less arrogance.

The 29-year-old discussed, in his opinion, poor refereeing decisions during the match and said: “I think the whole world will know. We can’t comment too much because you will just get done anyway. A bit of dialogue would be nice and less arrogance would be nice as well.”

From a man who spends the whole game strutting around his box, celebrating saves to the opposition fans and berating anyone, be it teammate, opposition or official, in earshot – the England international is perhaps not the best person to ask for less arrogance.

More transparency from match officials would be appreciated from everyone but after the decisions that haven’t gone our way in the past, and at Anfield against Sean Dyche’s side, then this seems like a strange narrative from the Sunderland-born stopper and supporters of his club.

You can watch Pickford’s comments via @thejudge1976 on X:

Pickford asking for less arrogance from pepole has just blew my head off!! Most arrogant cunt in the prem🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b4fViWnL2O — Scott J (@thejudge1976) October 21, 2023

