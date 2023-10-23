(Video) Pickford appears to spit in Anfield tunnel; disgusting show of disrespect

Liverpool and Everton meeting is often coined the ‘friendly derby’ but sometimes that old mantra is lost in modern climates, something which Jordan Pickford embodied ahead of the most recent meeting.

As the players lined up in the tunnel, the England international appeared to take a large gulp of his drink and then spit it out on the Anfield tunnel floor.

It’s hard to tell fully what happened from the angle provided but it does seem that the 29-year-old showed a huge amount of disrespect to both our club but also whoever would then have to clean his mess up.

Rivalry and tribalism is part of football but this is taking it too far and just shows what type of man the Sunderland-born stopper is, if he did indeed do what it appeared he has.

You can watch Pickford in the tunnel (from 4:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

