‘My understanding is…’ – Fabrizio Romano clarifies rumours linking Osimhen with Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows regarding the recent links surrounding Victor Osimhen and Liverpool.

There were reports from some outlets in Italy last week indicating that the Reds had already reached an ‘agreement’ with the Napoli striker, amid a contract standoff with the Serie A champions.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the renowned transfer journalist has now weighed in with his understanding of the situation amid these rumours.

Romano stated: “Despite some media reports in Italy stating that [Osimhen has] agreed a contract with Liverpool, my understanding is that he hasn’t agreed anything with any club. There is not even an agreement over a new contract with Napoli, despite receiving a huge offer from his current club.

“Osimhen will take his time, but for now I can say the links with Liverpool are not true. Of course, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on top strikers around Europe, but nothing is agreed, Osimhen will take his time.

“We’ll have to wait and see how it will evolve, even if it is sure to be one to watch in 2024.”

Despite multiple reports from Italy in recent days talking up the possibility of Osimhen moving to Liverpool, Romano’s reputation as a reliable source of transfer news suggests that the Napoli marksman hasn’t been in direct contact with the Reds.

The Nigerian – who fired his club to title glory last season with 26 goals in 32 league games – has netted in his three most recent Serie A matches, missing out on the weekend’s 3-1 win at Verona through injury (Transfermarkt).

Even if the Reds haven’t reached any agreement with the 24-year-old as of yet, that isn’t to say they won’t try their luck in 2024, especially if Saudi Pro League clubs come knocking for the mercurial Mo Salah once more.

However, with Osimhen reportedly commanding a whopping £150m price tag (football.london) and Liverpool probably more likely to target other areas of their squad, right now it seems difficult to imagine the Anfield hierarchy going all-out for him.

Still, the picture could change over the next few months, so let’s wait and see if more sustained rumours do emerge in the foreseeable future.

