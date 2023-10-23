Mo Salah’s reply to journalists after Mersey derby win had some speculating over Liverpool future

Mo Salah’s reply to journalists looking to speak to him after Liverpool’s win over Everton on Saturday led to some contrasting interpretations from the press pack who’d gathered.

The Egyptian was the Reds’ match-winner at the weekend, scoring both goals in the derby triumph at Anfield and leaving supporters very relieved that a £150m offer for him from Saudi Arabia was rejected a few weeks ago (The Guardian).

The speculation over a potential move to the Middle East in 2024 hasn’t abated, as was evidenced in an article by Paul Gorst for the Liverpool Echo on Monday.

The journalist wrote: “In a rare break from tradition, Salah, through a beaming smile, told reporters gathered inside Anfield on Saturday afternoon that he would finally stop to chat for a post-match interview at the end of the season.”

It was pointed out that the 31-year-old has only twice stopped to talks to reporters after a Liverpool game during his time at the club, so his promise to do just that when the campaign concludes is significant.

It led to one reporter commenting ‘At least we know he’s staying in January’, although other quickly pointed out that it could be a subtle hint of the Egyptian potentially leaving.

READ MORE: ‘Got to be careful…’ – Liverpool coach calls for cautious approach over Reds player’s injury

READ MORE: Alongside Andre: Liverpool have eyes on another gem who’s set to play in Copa Libertadores final

With speculation over Salah’s future still rife despite the transfer window being shut until January, any hints of him either staying at or leaving Liverpool are liable to be seized upon, even if ultimately there isn’t anything more to them than meets the eye.

The forward’s continued reliability in front of goal – he’s now on eight for the season in all competitions and only six away from hitting the 200 mark in red (Transfermarkt) – makes it inevitable that wealthy Saudi suitors may keep sniffing around to try and entice him eastward.

The 31-year-old will have just 18 months left on his contract at the end of this year, so that could leave the Anfield hierarchy with a decision to make as to whether they’ll offer him fresh terms to keep him at the club beyond his 33rd birthday in June 2025.

Considering how players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have (or had) continued to excel well into their 30s, Liverpool would be fully justified in believing that Salah could do likewise, judging by his ongoing goalscoring heroics.

That proposed chat with journalists next May could be an extremely compelling one…

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️