(Video) Stephen Warnock says Liverpool dynamo has added something which was ‘missing’ last season

Stephen Warnock believes that one of Liverpool’s summer signings has brought a quality which was ‘missing’ at Anfield last season.

Dominik Szoboszlai was the Reds’ most expensive recruit of the last transfer window at £60m from RB Leipzig, and he’s already gone some way to repaying that fee with a series of electrifying performances in red.

His first two goals for the club – against Aston Villa and Leicester – were both memorable strikes from outside the penalty area, and one former LFC player has noticed the difference that the Hungarian has made to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Warnock said: “I think the other side of it with Szoboszlai is that he’s brought goals to midfield, and that’s what arguably been missing for the last couple of years, but it’s a different type of midfield.

“When you think of the midfield that functioned so well, of [Gini] Wijnaldum, [Jordan] Henderson, [James] Milner, Fabinho, that was work rate. That was tenacity to win the ball higher up the pitch and let the forward three do their thing, but they created so many opportunities for them.

“Now Szoboszlai is creating his own things. He’s capable of that and he’s just an unbelievable talent when you look at the way he plays.”

With two goals in his first 12 appearances (Transfermarkt), the 22-year-old hasn’t been massively prolific for Liverpool just yet, but the injection of attacking thrust that he’s added to the midfield is undeniable.

As per FBref, only Mo Salah (26) has taken more shots for us in the Premier League this term than the Hungarian’s 20, while nobody at Anfield has recorded more shot-creating actions than his 47 or taken more touches in the attacking third of the pitch than his 233.

Harvey Elliott with five goals was the only Reds midfielder to score more than three times last season (Transfermarkt), so the impetus that Szoboszlai has already added is clear to see.

Even if his goal tally hasn’t been massive so far, don’t be surprised if he ends the campaign in double figures given how often he gets forward to good effect.

You can view Warnock’s comments on Szoboszlai below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: