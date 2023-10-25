(Video) Curtis Jones on pride of wearing captain’s armband and leadership role at Liverpool

Curtis Jones may well still be one of the younger members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad but he often acts as one of the most experienced and this was shown by the Scouser being handed the captain’s armband against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Europa League match, the 22-year-old was asked about being handed the responsibility and said: “It’s a tough one, if I’m honest, because I’ve always been the younger kid.

“But I’m at the point now where there’s kids coming in and I’m kind of having a conversation with them [like] I was having with a Hendo, a [James] Milner and even a Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“It’s about helping out the kids as well. It’s good to have the armband on me and to be captain, but every time at the training ground I always try to be a leader in my own way”.

It’s great to hear how level-headed the midfielder is and how much he thrives on the opportunity to be a leader within a dressing room of world-renowned stars.

After struggling to get into the squad at times last season, the England youth international is now a firm part of first-team plans which is great to see!

You can watch Jones’ comments on the captaincy (from 7:59) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

