(Video) Darwin Nunez thunders home Liverpool’s 3rd goal after scintillating Ryan Gravenberch run

Darwin Nunez repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith in putting him in the starting XI by scoring Liverpool’s third goal during a very lively first half at Anfield.

While the Uruguayan provided the finish, plenty of credit must also go to Ryan Gravenberch, who set off on a scintillating mazy run from the middle of the park right to the edge of the penalty area.

The 21-year-old laid it off to Curtis Jones, whose shot was blocked but the ball fell kindly for the Reds’ number 9, who lashed it home with conviction to make it 3-1 to the home side just after the half-hour mark.

It was a finish which shows that Nunez absolutely means business this season, and what about that brilliant build-up slalom from the flying Dutchman!

You can view Nunez’s goal below, taken from RMC Sports’ match coverage and shared via @smartballw on Twitter/X: