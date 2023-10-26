(Video) Diogo Jota jinks past Toulouse defenders to fire Liverpool into early lead

Liverpool got off to a fast start in tonight’s Europa League clash against Toulouse at Anfield, with Diogo Jota putting us 1-0 ahead inside the first nine minutes.

It was a sublime goal from the Portuguese attacker, too, as he received the ball on the half-turn with his back to goal, swivelled to accelerate towards the visitors’ penalty area and evaded the attention of multiple opponents.

He jinked past two defenders before firing to the net, briefly silencing the boisterous travelling support.

A perfect start for the Reds – now to build on it!

You can view Jota’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: