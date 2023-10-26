Liverpool behemoth who won 7 first-half duels prompted ‘huge cries’ from the Kop v Toulouse

Wataru Endo will never forget the night of 26 October 2023, the date of his first goal for Liverpool.

The Japanese midfielder opened his account for the Reds in style, expertly planning a looping header beyond Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to restore his team’s lead during a very eventful first half at Anfield.

Paul Gorst has been providing live updates on the match for the Liverpool Echo, and he noted how the Kop voiced their appreciation for the 30-year-old’s display against the Ligue 1 side.

He stated (20:33): “Huge cries of ‘ENDO!’ from the Kop, clearly appreciating both the goal and that piece of play down the wing a few seconds ago when he won it back, beat a man and cross for Elliott. It was a superb header from the Japan captain to give his team the lead.”

Endo hasn’t had the easiest of starts to his Liverpool career since joining from Stuttgart in August, making just one Premier League start almost a quarter of the way through the season (Transfermarkt), so this goal will do him the world of good.

It was the highlight of an excellent all-round first half from the Japan captain, who won seven duels and four tackles in the opening 45 minutes, the most of any Reds player for both metrics (via Sofascore).

He’s been quite tidy in possession overall, completing 34 of his 37 passes before half-time (92% accuracy), and as noted by Gorst, his work off the ball has also helped to endear himself to the Kop.

If Endo is hoping to feature more regularly in the Premier League, performances like this will help massively to curry Jurgen Klopp’s favour.

