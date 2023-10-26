(Video) Wataru Endo’s sweet header fires Liverpool back into the lead after sumptuous Trent cross

Wataru Endo was the man to put Liverpool back in the lead in their Europa League clash with Toulouse.
The Japan international was inserted back into the first-XI for the group stage tie and repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith with a crucial headed goal around the half-hour mark at Anfield.
It was a superb effort from the former Stuttgart skipper, though credit is no doubt due to Trent Alexander-Arnold for what was a sweetly taken cross into the box.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:
Wataru Endō scores his first goal for Liverpool!
Another perfect delivery from Trent 💫#UEL pic.twitter.com/oCCuOcOAps
