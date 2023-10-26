(Video) Ryan Gravenberch makes no mistake after Darwin Nunez strikes the post in front of the Kop

Ryan Gravenberch’s slaloming run was pivotal to Darwin Nunez scoring in the first half of Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Toulouse, and the Uruguayan returned the favour later on the night, albeit not as he intended!

On 65 minutes it was the Uruguayan’s turn to gallop forward with the ball, exploiting the space in front of him and sidestepping a defender for what looked like it was going to be a simple finish.

The 24-year-old unbelievably hit the post with the goal at his mercy, but luckily his Dutch teammate was on hand to steer home the rebound when the ball fell nicely for him in front of the Kop.

It was the goal that Gravenberch richly deserved for his sublime performance on the night, even if he was helped by a botched finish from Nunez!

You can view the Dutchman’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: