‘Fantastic’ – Joe Cole was left raving about 23-pass Liverpool gem’s performance v Toulouse

Joe Cole was full of praise for one of Liverpool’s up-and-coming talents following tonight’s Europa League win over Toulouse.

It was a night to remember for Luke Chambers, who was making his first senior start for the Reds and only his second appearance (Transfermarkt), and the ex-Anfield winger believes the 19-year-old can be delighted with his contribution to his team’s 5-1 victory.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former England international said of the teenage left-back: “He should be very proud of his performance. He was good, he’s done everything he needed to do. If you win on your debut 5-1, fantastic. He looked at home, he didn’t look like a young lad.

“There was a little shaky moment for the goal, he looked a bit anxious to get out, but aside from that he’s done very, very well.”

Chambers’ match statistics from tonight were decent if not eye-catching, completing 23 out of 30 passes (77% success) and touching the ball 46 times but being beaten in all four of his duels (Sofascore) before being replaced by fellow youngster Calum Scanlon on 67 minutes.

However, those numbers must be weighed against the context of him having only made one very fleeting substitute appearance before the Toulouse game, so the 19-year-old can indeed feel proud of his performance.

As noted by Ian Doyle in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, there were ‘no signs of nerves for the teenager on his full debut’, who ‘helped Liverpool often play a three-man defence’ and adapted commendably to playing at first-team level.

With Andy Robertson sidelined for the foreseeable future, Chambers could certainly get a few more opportunities in Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming weeks and months. On tonight’s evidence, he seems more than ready to make an impression in senior football.

