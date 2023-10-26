Neil Jones spots two new players in first-team training; both could start vs Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp has offered something of a selection hint with two players he’s invited to train with the first-team yesterday ahead of a meeting with Toulouse.

Neil Jones shared the update in question on X, with the Merseysiders set to take on the Ligue 1 outfit in the Europa League group stages this evening.

Both trained with the first team at Kirkby this afternoon #LFC 🔴 https://t.co/K94jbi2Qyk — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 25, 2023

Andy Robertson’s injury means the German tactician will have to choose between Kostas Tsimikas, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and, perhaps, a slightly left-of-field option in the increasingly versatile Joe Gomez.

We’ve enjoyed quite the start in Europe thus far, coming back against LASK in Austria before calmly dispatching Belgian visitors Royal Union Saint Gilloise at Anfield.

Toulouse, for their part, shouldn’t be taken as potential pushovers, however, having already secured a number of impressive results domestically and abroad, drawing with PSG and beating LASK.

With Tsimikas a little rough around the edges amid a lack of game time, we’d be far from surprised to see the Greek international start at least the first 45 at L4.

That said, we’d welcome any opportunity for our aforementioned young duo to get some minutes on the pitch.

