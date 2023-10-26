Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on incredible Darwin Nunez miss vs Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp admitted he ‘couldn’t care less’ about Darwin Nunez’s remarkable missed goalscoring opportunity during Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse at Anfield.

The manager’s post-match comments were relayed by the Echo’s Theo Squires on X as the Reds secured their third win in a row in the Europa League, stretching the group stage gap between themselves and the French outfit and Royal Union Saint Gilloise to five points.

Klopp on Nunez: Played incredible. In this moment, I couldn't care less he hit the post. Everything before was super convincing. Lot of good things there. He is in a good moment. Really pleased for him.#LFC — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) October 26, 2023

The Uruguayan was otherwise instrumental in the win, scoring in the first-half and producing, in the manager’s words, an ‘incredible’ performance as the Anfield-based side cruised to another win in the competition.

Let’s be honest – we all love a bit of chaos with Nunez, don’t we?

Don’t get us wrong, we’ll take the goals equally, of course, though with the game dead and buried, no one’s going to hold this one against him!

Capable of the spectacular at any given moment, our No.9 has firmly captured the hearts and minds of every Liverpool fan present at Anfield and beyond the borders of Merseyside.

He’s one of us. Chaos and all!

