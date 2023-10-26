Forget Gravenberch: Liverpool’s 83-touch pass master quietly ran the show vs Toulouse

The plaudits from a terrific 5-1 demolition job of Toulouse will deservedly go to Ryan Gravenberch for delivering an utterly inspiring performance in the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

We shouldn’t be quick to overlook his fellow teammates in the middle of the park, however, with Curtis Jones’ steady display perhaps going a little under the radar.

The suspended (league) Englishman quietly kept the ball moving and was a dependable operator despite switching to the right of the midfield trio.

Don’t believe us? Check out the stats

Seriously. Thanks to the stat gurus at Sofascore, we can see that our Academy graduate was pretty handy on the ball, taking 83 touches and securing a pass accuracy percentage of 94% (61/65).

Worryingly, our No.17 did lose possession a whopping 12 times – double that of Gravenberch (6) and quadruple that of Wataru Endo (3) – which perhaps could boil down to a little rustiness from a lack of football of late.

Otherwise, however, there’s not a great deal else to fault in Jones’ Europa League performance!

