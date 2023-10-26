(Video) Liverpool players serenade Dominik Szoboszlai in training multilingually

Dominik Szoboszlai turned 23 on Wednesday, something which would’ve been quite apparent to anyone in the vicinity of the AXA Training Centre yesterday.

During the preparations for tonight’s Europa League clash against Toulouse, Liverpool’s players made sure the Hungarian was well serenaded, as can be seen in footage captured by journalist Ian Doyle.

The squad sang ‘happy birthday’ to the midfielder in a variety of languages, starting with English and then working their way through various other tongues, with one comment made towards the end of the session eliciting audible laughter from those assembled.

If the hugely popular Szoboszlai can conjure another show-stopping goal at Anfield in a few hours’ time, he might just have the Kop singing it too!

