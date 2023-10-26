Teenage defender starts vs Toulouse as 8 changes made – Liverpool team news confirmed

Two group games down and it’s two wins secured for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the Europa League ahead of their upcoming meeting with Toulouse.

It’s been 16 years since the two sides met, with the likes of Peter Crouch getting on the scoresheet in our Champions League qualifying clash with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Times have changed since then – both now find themselves involved in Europe’s second-tier competition and embarking on their own new journeys.

Caoimhin Kelleher finds himself back in the ranks following his return from a knee injury that required a dozen stitches ahead of a centre-back partnership consisting of Joe Gomez and the experienced head of Joel Matip.

There’s a first start too for promising teenager Luke Chambers in the left-back role.

Wataru Endo makes his return to the pitch at the base of a midfield three also containing Ryan Gravenberch and the suspended Curtis Jones.

Harvey Elliott appears to be starting on the right of a front-three and he’s joined by Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez up top in the starting-XI.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

🔴 #LIVTFC TEAM NEWS 🔴 The Reds to take on Toulouse tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 26, 2023

