(Video) ‘It is perfect…’ – Toulouse player and coach awestruck as they get first look at Anfield

Toulouse coach Carles Martinez and defender Mikkel Desler were awestruck as they savoured a first look at Anfield prior to tonight’s Europa League clash against Liverpool.

It’s been 16 years since the Ligue 1 club’s only previous visit to the venue, which has since had two stands expanded (including the ongoing Anfield Road redevelopment), and some of their current representatives could only marvel at how the stadium looks now.

Both men described it as ‘incredible’, and the coach remarked at how the iconic ground looks all the better in person than on TV. The centre-back went even further in his praise, saying of the playing surface ‘It is perfect’ and ‘probably’ the best he’s ever seen.

If Martinez and Desler were wowed to that extent by Anfield when it’s empty, just wait until they see it when it’s illuminated by the floodlights for a European night with more than 50,000 fans creating a raucous noise!

You can view the visitors’ player and coach checking out the stadium below, via @ToulouseFC on Twitter/X: