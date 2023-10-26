Gary Neville pays backhanded compliment to £150k-p/w Liverpool player with social media jibe

Gary Neville has paid what could politely be called a backhanded compliment to one Liverpool player on social media.

The Sky Sports pundit invited questions from his followers on X in a quickfire Q&A session on Thursday morning, with one Aston Villa fan asking him to name the best midfielder in the Premier League outside of the so-called ‘big 6’ clubs.

The ex-Manchester United defender duly replied: “McAllister [sic] at Liverpool” along with a wink emoji as he played to the gallery of his former club’s supporters.

McAllister at Liverpool 😉 https://t.co/lFX4SEjk5Q — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 26, 2023

Neville might’ve tried to be clever with that rather unsubtle swipe at Liverpool, but we’d recommend that he take a look at the current Premier League table.

A look at the top four positions includes Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are just three points off the summit, but if the 48-year-old wants to see United in the current standing, he’ll have to scroll all the way down to eighth place, i.e. not in the top six.

Alexis Mac Allister himself might be rolling his eyes in humorous disdain at the pundit’s social media trolling, and not just because of the misspelling of his surname, with the £150,000-per-week star (Capology) having finished sixth in the league with Brighton last season and poised to place even higher at his current club.

Maybe if the Argentine scores the winner when the Red Devils visit Anfield in December, that might wipe the smirk off Neville’s face after his pitiful attempt at online humour.

