(Video) How Nunez reacted with Klopp after hilarious Toulouse miss spotted by Liverpool fan

Darwin Nunez saw the funny side of his latest strange miss for Liverpool, sharing an adorable moment with Jurgen Klopp immediately after being hooked in the second-half.

The Uruguayan played a pivotal role in stretching the Merseysiders’ lead in the first 45 minutes of action against Toulouse in the Europa League, though somehow failed to double his tally with the goal gaping wide after being the ‘keeper.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t look in the slightest bit bothered, however, likely offering some reassuring words (and a cheeky dig perhaps!) to his star striker as he came off the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamueILFC (originating from TNT Sports):