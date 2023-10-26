‘Hasn’t performed’: Pundit claims Liverpool signing has disappointed on the pitch since his transfer

Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned Alexis Mac Allister’s performance levels since his summer switch to Liverpool.

The Argentine international was snapped up for a paltry £35m, courtesy of a fortuitous release clause, and has since been forced to play at the base of the midfield with Jurgen Klopp yet to trust Wataru Endo (and amid the recovery of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic).

To put things into context, the former Aston Villa hitman had been asked whether Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala would be a worthwhile transfer target for the Reds, to which he replied for Football Insider: “If I look at Liverpool and their team – Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Mac Allister hasn’t performed yet, for me.

“I think they’re missing one more top midfielder in there.”

It’s fair to say, with all due respect to the talkSPORT pundit, that we’re entirely in disagreement over the nature of the World Cup winner’s start to life at L4.

Meanwhile, we are indeed understood to be keeping an eye on the young Germany international amid an ongoing impasse over a contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool should be keen on Jamal Musiala

How keen we’d be to snap up the 20-year-old – not to mention how difficult Bayern would make life for us in light of how silly we’ve made them look over Ryan Gravenberch – remains to be seen.

There’s not a question in our minds, of course, that we’d jump at the opportunity (and we’d hope decision-makers at Anfield would follow) to land such a prestigious talent were it the case Musiala deemed his future better served at an alternative European outfit.

If the Bavarians can’t manage to persuade him to extend his stay, it’s simply one transfer we should throw ourselves at. Provided the finances are realistic, as ever.

