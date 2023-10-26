‘Have inquired’: Sky Sports journo shares transfer development as Liverpool hold talks

Liverpool’s task may have become a little harder when it comes to the prospect of convincing Assan Ouedraogo to move to Merseyside in one of the coming transfer windows.

Florian Plettenberg reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Schalke youngster (17) has been the subject of an inquiry from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt amid talks with Jurgen Klopp’s club.

❗️🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt has entered the race for Assan #Ouedraogo! SGE bosses have inquired about the 17 y/o and are aware of all the financial details. Boss Krösche with a very high opinion about the player. ➡️ #SGE believes he's capable of earning a significant spot in the… pic.twitter.com/UXuoKVgqFE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 25, 2023

The interest from German outfits hardly stops there, and one might imagine that the Reds’ hierarchy’s eyes will be lingering on Bayern Munich in particular.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t throw our hat into the ring and sing the praises of our project loud and proud.

Liverpool may be vying for success in Europe’s second-tier competition, but Klopp’s rebooted project at Anfield is very much genuine following a major midfield overhaul.

Whilst competition for places is already fierce at L4, Ouedraogo’s ability to play in the middle of the park and on the left of a front-three would surely allow him ample opportunity to assert himself at Liverpool if given the opportunity.

We’re not out of this race yet, though it certainly wouldn’t hurt to get our elbows out early to ensure we don’t fall behind prominent German clubs before the window opens.

