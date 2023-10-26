(Video) Diogo Jota’s ears burning after Szoboszlai hilariously digs him out in FC 24 video

Diogo Jota may not have been the happiest bunny watching back one of Liverpool’s latest YouTube videos.

The Portuguese international, surprisingly not present for a game of FC24 Forfeits – though perhaps unsurprisingly in light of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch’s admissions over the videogame – was the subject of a tongue-in-cheek dig from the Reds’ Hungarian midfielder.

Presenter Nubaid Haroon confirmed with the lads that the former Wolves man was the best FC 24 player in the team, to which our 23-year-old replied “to play?” much to the amusement of his colleagues.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: