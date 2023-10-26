(Photo) Boisterous Toulouse supporters turn Anfield Road Stand into pyro party

It’s fair to say that the Toulouse fans at Anfield on Thursday night will have left an impression on their Liverpool counterparts who go to every match at the venue.

Long before kick-off in tonight’s Europa League clash, the visiting supporters were hugely boisterous, determined to enjoy every minute of their first visit to Merseyside since 2007.

They had an equalising goal from Thijs Dallinga to cheer during the first half, and even with the Reds building a 3-1 lead by half-time, the French fans’ spirits weren’t dampened in the slightest.

Indeed, as shown in a photo shared to social media by BBC journalist Chris Coughlin, some Toulouse supporters literally ignited their own pyrotechnic display in the opening minutes of the second half.

They’re certainly set to be among the more memorable sets of visiting fans to Anfield long after this match has been consigned to the record books!

You can view the photo of the Toulouse fans below, via @_ChrisCoughlin on Twitter/X: