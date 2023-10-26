(Video) Trent’s superb goal line clearance spares Kelleher embarrassment vs Toulouse

Caoimhin Kelleher can count himself a very, very lucky boy after a blunder early on in the second-half almost saw Liverpool’s lead cut against Toulouse.

The Irishman found himself in need of assistance from skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold as a poor clearance fell into the path of an opponent who gleefully teed up Gabriel Suazo.

The right-back held his ground on the goal line, however, and kept the eventual shot out of the net – much to the incredulity of Jurgen Klopp’s counterpart in the technical area.

