(Video) Red-hot academy gem trains with Liverpool first team ahead of Toulouse clash

Neil Jones spotted one up-and-coming academy prospect training with the Liverpool first team ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash against Toulouse.

The journalist was at the AXA Training Centre and captured footage of some of the preparations from Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the match, and while almost all of the ubiquitous names were involved, there were also some less familiar faces.

One of the standout youngsters spotted at the session was Trey Nyoni, the 16-year-old who’s been in red-hot form for the Reds’ under-18 side. He netted a fantastic goal in the recent 5-3 defeat to Fulham and has also scored in each of his last three games in the Under-18 Premier League (Transfermarkt).

However, the summer acquisition from Leicester’s academy won’t be involved tonight – because of how recently he joined, he isn’t one of the underage players eligible for List B classification for the Europa League to supplement the main senior squad (The Mirror).

Still, his involvement with the first team suggests that he mightn’t be too far away from appearing in a matchday squad – could next week’s Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth be that occasion?

You can view Nyoni in Liverpool training below, via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter/X: