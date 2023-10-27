(Video) ‘Controversial’: Jarrod Bowen just settled Salah v Hazard debate as ‘joke’ claim made

Mo Salah vs Eden Hazard? If you ask us, the answer is clear: the Egyptian King ANY day of the week.

Jarrod Bowen seemed to agree on that front when questioned on who he believes is the best winger in Premier League history, opting for the former of the pair.

The West Ham attacker, who’s scored 33 Premier League goals across his career in London, noted that the ex-Chelsea star was ‘a joke’ during his prime years at Stamford Bridge, but argued that our 31-year-old star is ‘the benchmark’ for left-footed forwards.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League: