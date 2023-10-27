(Video) Darwin Nunez continues promising start to the season with superb display against Toulouse

Darwin Nunez has started the campaign in superb fashion for Liverpool and that continued last night as he threw in another promising display against Toulouse in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old netted his fifth goal of the season as the Reds defeated the French outfit 5-1 at Anfield.

The Uruguayan’s hold up play is something that now catches the eye and the ex-Benfica man’s work rate is one of the main reasons why he’s adored by the Kop.

Nunez should’ve certainly netted his second of the game in the second half, only for him to somehow strike the post after beating his man with ease and then rounding the ‘keeper.

Every time our No. 9 plays he causes absolute chaos and there won’t be many defenders that will look forward to playing against the Uruguay international.

Long may his strong showings continue as we look to put last season’s dismal campaign behind us!

Check a compilation of Darwin’s performance below via @1947production on X: