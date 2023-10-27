Former Liverpool target’s ludicrous numbers vs Palace will drop jaws

Micky van de Ven’s latest performance for Liverpool may have some fans wondering what might have been had the Dutchman been snapped up by Jurgen Klopp’s men in the summer.

The former Wolfsburg man put in a phenomenal display against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park, winning 75% of his ground duels and 100% of his tackles, as was recorded on X by @StatmanDave.

Mickey van de Ven’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 110 touches

99% pass accuracy

95/96 passes completed

9/10 passes completed

6/8 ground duels won

4 clearances

2/2 tackles won Progression. 📈 pic.twitter.com/fiXJ5tUe1h — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 27, 2023

The 22-year-old hinted at his decision to join the London-based outfit, pointing to the availability of playing time (as relayed by football.london): “Because of the good talks with Spurs. It is really important for me what the manager says. If I would play a lot, what at my age is very important, and I had the best feeling with Spurs.”

The Merseysiders are still expected to pursue a left-sided centre-back in the upcoming transfer windows.

It’s a shame to see a player of such talent – who had been heavily linked with a move to L4 in the summer – head over to our rivals in London.

That said, we can understand Van de Ven opting to take up an opportunity that has seen him start every single one of Tottenham’s games this term – a reality he likely wouldn’t have experienced at Liverpool behind countryman Virgil van Dijk.

