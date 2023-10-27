(Video) Gravenberch shines once again for Liverpool with excellent midfield display

There were plenty of promising performances for Liverpool last night as the Reds defeated Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League at Anfield.

Wataru Endo netted his first goal for the club and Darwin Nunez was his usual lively self up top, but Ryan Gravenberch was many people’s man of the match with an exceptional showing in the middle of the park.

The Dutchman netted Liverpool’s fourth goal on the night and pretty much ran the show in the engine room with his powerful dribbling, tough tackling and excellent passing range.

Bayern Munich must be kicking themselves after seeing how the 21-year-old has thrived on Merseyside following his £34.2m move from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

He registered just one goal and one assist for the Bundesliga champions last term but has already doubled those figures in just 10 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Netherlands international is playing football with a smile on his face once again and we’re delighted to see him thriving in a red shirt – long may it continue.

