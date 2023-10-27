LFCTV pundit ‘very impressed’ with ‘fearless’ Liverpool man who ‘worked his socks off’ against Toulouse

There were plenty of positive performances from Jurgen Klopp’s players during last night’s 5-1 defeat of Toulouse at Anfield.

Wataru Endo netted his first goal in a red shirt, Ryan Gravenberch covered every blade of grass in what was a dominant performance and Darwin Nunez was his usual chaotic self at the top end of the pitch.

It was Harvey Elliott who was singled out for praise by Gary Gillespie after the game, however, with the 63-year-old claiming the England youth international ‘brings a little bit of a spark’ to Klopp’s side.

“I was very impressed with Harvey Elliott all night,” the ex-Red told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop). “I thought he worked his socks off, showed some really nice touches as well. I think he brings a little bit of a spark, a little bit of an energy.”

The 20-year-old may not have registered a goal or an assist against the French outfit but he set the tone with his energy and pressing.

The ex-Fulham youngster is up against some world-class talents when trying to nail down a regular spot in Klopp’s starting XI but he did his chances no harm last night.

He was also brilliant at the weekend when he was introduced as a second half substitute against Everton.

At just 20 years of age our No. 19, who our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘fearless’ (via Football365), will be aware that patience is required but the future is certainly looking bright for the boyhood red.

