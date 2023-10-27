Colossus: Liverpool’s 23-minute cameo king had 100% duel win rate – more than Gomez, Matip & Endo

Mo Salah’s cameo will have most certainly stolen the show after the Egyptian scored Liverpool’s fifth and final goal against Toulouse in their midweek fixture.

Jarell Quansah, however, also impressed with his 23-minute cameo on the pitch, winning all of his ground and aerial duels (2/2), blocking one shot and recording a 93% pass accuracy percentage (27/29), according to Sofascore.

The young centre-back is unlikely to be seen in action again until the Reds’ Carabao Cup meeting with Bournemouth at the start of November.

Another promising showing from Quansah

It’s a little unfair to compare Quansah’s duel success rate with the likes of Endo (66.67%), Gomez (75%) and Matip (28.57%) given the comparatively smaller pool of data.

That said, to come into the game late on and be an assured presence in the heart of the backline against a side that was determined to still have an impact on the game at L4 was more than encouraging.

It’s quite the roster of young talent the Academy is nurturing between the likes of Calum Scanlon, Ben Doak, Luke Chambers and the 20-year-old centre-half!

