‘There will be a meeting’: Napoli director drops Osimhen transfer claim amid Liverpool links

Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has confirmed that a meeting is set to place between Victor Osimhen’s team and the club’s president ‘over the next few weeks’ to go over the possibility of a contract extension.

This update comes amid recent speculation over transfer interest from the English top-flight – including Liverpool (football365).

“There will be a meeting between the president and Osimhen’s entourage over the next few weeks. It is part of the game and a little time is needed to think about it,” the Naples executive said, as quoted by football365.

The Nigerian has been in impeccable form the Serie A outfit this term, registering seven goal contributions in 10 appearances thus far.

Phenomenal player… but not what Liverpool need

Playing as a central striker for Rudi Garcia’s men, Osimhen simply isn’t what we need right now from the transfer market, either in January or next summer.

Though we appear to be thriving without for the time being, there’s still a need for Liverpool to invest in a new holding midfielder and, more critically, a left-sided centre-back to compete with Virgil van Dijk in the long term.

Even next year, however, we find it difficult to imagine the club going full pelt for an expensive centre-forward at a time when a right-sided attacker may be in far higher demand should the time have come for Mo Salah to move on to a new challenge.

