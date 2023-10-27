(Video) What Nunez’s teammates did to him after missing absolute sitter against Toulouse; brilliant show of team spirit

Darwin Nunez may have netted his fifth goal of the season last night and performed superbly as part of Jurgen Klopp’s front three but the Uruguayan still had time to miss an absolute sitter against Toulouse.

After beating his man with a neat show of skill and then rounding the ‘keeper smartly, our No. 9 somehow struck the post before the ball fell to Ryan Gravenberch who fired home.

The former Benfica man and his teammates could afford to laugh about his miss thanks to Gravenberch still finding the back of the net and the fact the game was pretty much won at this stage but skipper on the night Trent Alexander-Arnold showcased the real team spirit amongst Klopp’s squad,

The Scouser was quick to console Nunez following his miss before the likes of Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo made sure the forward was applauded for the work he did in the build up to our fourth goal of the night.

You really don’t know what to expect from Darwin – but we absolutely love him.

