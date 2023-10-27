Darwin Nunez’s deleted tweet after astonishing Toulouse miss picked up online

Darwin Nunez has deleted a tweet acknowledging his astonishing miss against Toulouse in the Europa League.

Discovered by one Reddit user (as relayed by Liverpool.com), the Uruguayan international had shared the following message on X (formerly Twitter) after the Merseysiders’ 5-1 victory over the French outfit: “It’s okay. I’m still strong and working to improve personally and help Liverpool.”

The former Benfica hitman had struck before the half-time break, handing the hosts a two-goal cushion courtesy of a rocket of an effort from close-range.

It’s curious that the 24-year-old should delete such a positive message, though perhaps, one might speculate, he felt he needn’t acknowledge his moment of madness any further.

Certainly, with 10 goal contributions in 12 games under his belt, it should be impossible to dispute the reality that the striker has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

A goal contribution every 56.5 minutes only serves to further demonstrate that fact, with Nunez having significantly improved his game beyond goals and assists after a mixed bag of a debut season at Anfield.

