(Video) Nunez kicks Curtis Jones as LFC midfielder teases him over Toulouse miss

Darwin Nunez cut a distraught figure immediately after striking the post in the second-half of action against Toulouse – despite having the goal gaping open before him.

The Uruguayan international was quickly picked up by his Liverpool teammates, however, with Curtis Jones spotted teasing the forward over his latest moment of madness.

Our No.9 aimed a playful kick at the midfielder and most certainly seemed able to view the whole matter in a positive light when being substituted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage shared online by @CrispyEmi: