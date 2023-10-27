‘People don’t know’: Victor Osimhen makes Liverpool transfer stance clear

Victor Osimhen made clear that he’s here to stay in Serie A for the foreseeable future, despite links to the Premier League (football365).

The Napoli attacker, currently on six goals for the season, shared his happiness at plying his trade for the Italian outfit ahead of potential talks over a contract extension, praising the difficulty of the Italian top-flight.

“I am happy at Napoli. People don’t know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it’s one of the most difficult leagues to play in,” the Nigerian spoke in a recent interview, as relayed by football365.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine the striker ever agreeing a switch to Anfield, or any other English top-flight club for that matter, without some impasse arising in future.

As we’ve previously made clear, there’s absolutely no problem with that on our end – we’ve bigger fish to fry in alternative positions.

One of which we’d expect the club to sort in January amid ongoing links with Fluminense’s Andre who would represent an exciting potential addition for the holding midfield role.

Albeit, we understand here at Empire of the Kop that the Brazilian is one of several options under consideration by the boffins in the recruitment team ahead of the next window.

Regardless, you can sure that we won’t be throwing our hat into the ring for Osimhen any time soon!

