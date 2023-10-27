(Video) Ridiculous half-volley passing clinic from Trent & Szoboszlai will have fans drooling

We have very little to complain about when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai’s performances on the pitch.

Even away from the games, the pair can’t help but showcase their ludicrous quality, with footage captured from one Liverpool fan, Anything Liverpool, capturing the duo showing off their long-range passing.

There’s a particularly remarkable half-volley pass from our England international all the way up to our summer signing close to the halfway line that’s sure to draw a few ‘ooooohs’ and ‘ahhhhhhs’ from the fanbase online.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnythingLFC_: