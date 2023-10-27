‘You can’t do stuff like that’ – Pundit suggests it’s time for ‘exceptional’ Liverpool man ‘to get out and play regular football’

Damien Delaney has insisted Caoimhin Kelleher cannot afford to make mistakes when offered a chance by Jurgen Klopp and has suggested the Irishman should move on from Liverpool in search of regular minutes.

Our No. 62, who was handed a rare start last night as the Reds thrashed Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield, has had to settle for a spot behind Alisson Becker in Klopp’s pecking order between the sticks for the last few years.

There’s no shame in playing second fiddle to the Brazilian – who is recognised as the best ‘keeper in the world by many – but the Republic of Ireland international made a huge error against the French outfit last night only for Trent Alexander-Arnold to spare his blushes with a block on the goal line.

“[He had] very little do, but you can’t help but think of the mistake,” Delaney told Virgin Media (via Sports Joe). “He’s a goalkeeper that is getting few chances and he can’t make mistakes like he made the one that was taken off the line.

“When you’re a young goalkeeper trying to make your way in the game, you can’t do stuff like that. It’s just a moment of panic.

“For a goalkeeper that’s supposed to be so good with his feet, perhaps have a touch there or there’s nothing wrong with getting it out for a throw-in. He just slashes at it and Trent saves his blushes, or that attacker does I suppose with the miss.

READ MORE: Merson says Klopp has ‘an embarrassment of riches up front’ as Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction is made

“You can’t make those mistakes if you’re a goalkeeper at a club like Liverpool if you want to get more minutes and more games. He is pushing on in age now; perhaps it is time to get out and play regular football.

“It is difficult [to come in after long absences], but you have to do it. He has obviously chosen to stay there, be number two and accept that he is going to play in cup games.

“You can’t make those mistakes. He needs to learn quickly that when you are given those chances you need to be flawless, you have to be perfect.”

It was a poor error from Kelleher but he was let off due to a combination of a tame effort from the striker and some good positioning from Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com), had no chance with Toulouse’s equaliser and then had little else to do during the 90 minutes.

It’s always hard for a player, especially a ‘keeper, to perform at their best with a lack of rhythm and regular game time so we’re not too concerned by the incident.

The Cork-born talent has been superb when called upon by our German tactician – including his fine performance during our League Cup final defeat of Chelsea during the 2021/22 campaign.

He will continue to be selected when available for domestic and European cup competitions and we look forward to seeing him prove why he’s one of the best numbers twos around!

In the summer, however, it’ll be interesting to see the decision Kelleher makes if an offer is received for his services.

Klopp claimed last season that only an ‘exceptional offer’ would make him consider selling the shot-stopper amid reported interest from Spurs, Brentford and Brighton (Irish Independent).

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️