‘I believe’ – Pundit claims Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ 24-y/o Liverpool player

Jay Bothroyd has claimed Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ one of his Liverpool players yet despite a strong performance from him last night.

Darwin Nunez may have registered his fifth goal of the season for the Reds during the 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse at Anfield but the Uruguayan also missed an absolute sitter in front of the Kop in the second half.

The 24-year-old could afford to laugh it off with our German tactician after being substituted but the pundit believes Klopp is yet to have full faith in his No. 9.

“Nunez has played well, he’s scored a goal but they’re the kind of things where Klopp will be saying to him ‘you need to show more composure’. If that’s a big game, Champions League semi-finals, you need to be putting those chances away,” Bothroyd told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room).

“I believe Klopp doesn’t trust him in those big situations as much as he trusts the other players at the moment. He’s still young.”

Nunez looks like a brand new player this term with his composure in front of goal improving and his hold-up play catching the eye.

His pace and movement in behind is an absolute nightmare for defenders but we appreciate he stills let himself down at times with his final product.

He’s still young, however, and will only improve as time goes on – something Joe Cole was eager to stress last night.

Klopp insisted that he ‘couldn’t care less’ about the ex-Benfica man’s miss when speaking after the game due to the quality of his performance.

Our squad is pretty well stocked in the attacking department but there’s no doubt that Darwin will be a vital player for the Reds moving forward.

